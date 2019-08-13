Updated at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday with information from arrest affidavit.

The stepmother of a 4-year-old Corsicana girl is accused of leaving the child unattended and not seeking medical care after her stepdaughter was scalded by a pot of boiling water, police said.

The girl, Amberly Quiroz, died from the burns to her face, chest and arms. The only treatment she received was face cream applied to her burns.

Juana Marquez, 42, was arrested Monday afternoon on a second-degree felony charge of abandoning a child.

Marquez told police that she was bathing her other children Friday night in their home when she heard a scream from the kitchen. She said Amberly had pulled a pot of boiling water from the stove onto herself, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

The girl had burns to her forehead, face, chest and arms. Marquez said she put Noxzema on the child "in hopes that it would cool the burns for her," the warrant says.

Marquez said her stepdaughter stopped crying at that point and only said she was thirsty. She gave the girl milk and put her to bed around 10 p.m.

The woman told police that the child had first gone to sleep with her but got up and went to her own room at some point during the night, records show.

The stepmother told police that "at no time during the night did she go and check on Amberly," the affidavit says.

There were four children in the home, including Amberly.

The oldest child contradicted Marquez's story. He told police that the girl was "crying and crying" after she was scalded and that Marquez "kept telling her to hush before sending her to her own bed," the warrant says.

The woman called police the next morning after she found Amberly unresponsive in bed. Officers arrived around 8:50 a.m. at the home in the 400 block of S. 34th Street. The child was pronounced dead at the scene, records show.

Marquez told police she didn't seek medical treatment for Amberly because she had three other children under 6 in the home. She said her husband was out of state working, the warrant says.

The scalding occurred about 12 hours before Amberly was found dead in her bed.

"Juana failed to provide any assistance to Amberly, including medical assistance or even attempting to call for assistance," the arrest affidavit says.

The Navarro County Medical Examiner's Office said the girl died from injuries sustained from the boiling water, police said.

Marquez remains in the Navarro County Justice Center in lieu of $50,000 bail.

