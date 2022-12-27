Corpus Christi dog training facility under investigation after 10 dogs found outside alone in freezing temps

3NEWS spoke with Corpus Christi Animal Care Services along with the business being investigated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 10 dogs were removed from a Corpus Christi dog training facility after they were found outside alone in freezing temperatures without food, water or shelter, Corpus Christi Animal Care Services (CCACS) said.

CCACS arrived to the 7000 block of Terrier Street on Dec. 23 to remove the dogs after receiving an anonymous 311 call.

"We went out and observed 10 animals that were outside without any access to food, water or shelter, and they were outside unsupervised," said Animal Care Services Senior Management Analyst David Parrott.

Master Trainer Co. Office Manager Sarah Slosson said that the dogs were being taken care of properly.

"The owners did ok for us to leave those eight dogs that Animal Control took from our property. The owners okayed it and knew that the dogs were going to be left out during their stay here," she said. "They had provided their own comforters. We had provided them comforters as well. They had two buckets of water. They had igloos, extra large igloo dog houses. There is coverage in our runs, top sides and bottoms.”



Slosson said all the dogs at the facility are fed twice a day. She added that at night, all of the dogs are brought inside. Slosson told 3NEWS that the ten dogs that were seized by ACS could not be placed into a dog crate.

"Us here at Master Trainer, we pride ourselves on taking care of these dogs, as if they were our own dogs at home. So, these allegations that are being made against us without legitimate proof is outlandish," she said.

ACS is working to return all of the dogs seized to their rightful owners and said they are moving forward with their investigation into the case.

