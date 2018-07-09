GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY)-- It's North Carolina and you've probably seen your share of snakes during the spring and summer months.

One Greensboro woman said her neighborhood has seen enough of copperhead snakes this summer. The neighborhood is located off Fairfax Road and Cabot Drive.

One homeowner said they'd killed eight of the slithery reptiles in the last month, yes--EIGHT!

Thursday's snake was number 9.

PHOTOS | Copperhead Snakes Invade Greensboro Neighborhood

"We have had a copious amount of copperheads coming across our property."

Lynn Schmid says her neighbor across the street nearly stepped on one Thursday while out in the yard. Schmid says parents are afraid to let their children play outside because of the snakes.

"They are in the bushes, they are in your woodpile, they are in the middle of the yard, we've had them on our porch when we go to open the door and they've been sunning on our front porch," said Schmid.

One dog, who was 17 years old, died from a copperhead bite and another survived, she said.

"I had a 17-year-old dog named Cara that was bitten by a copperhead and she passed away," added Schmid. The dog died on August 25th despite her attempts to treat it.

According to one neighbor, when they called N.C. Wildlife they were told it is mating season and if they see one, there are likely more somewhere in the area. The homeowners said they were informed that they would have to get rid of the snakes on their own.

According to N.C. Wildlife's website, "the Commission does not send people out to trap and remove snakes since removing one snake is not going to prevent another one from taking its place."

"If it's between my life, my children and my animals, the snakes gonna go period. It is a constant trauma of am I going to be bitten by a copperhead today, constantly and it never stops, it never stops," concluded Schmid.

Ann Berry Somers, a biologist and reptile expert at UNCG said often people do mistake juvenile black rat snakes for copperhead snakes. She said while venom from a copperhead snake is mild, it can be deadly for small or frail animals.

A Facebook user recommended people to seek help from the Free Snake Removal Directory group on Facebook where users with experience handling reptiles offer to humanely relocate snakes at no cost to neighbors.

First Aid: What to do if bitten by a snake or if you're helping someone bitten by a snake

IF BITTEN BY A SNAKE:

Do not make incisions over the bite wound.

Do not restrict blood flow by applying a tourniquet.

Do not put ice on the wound.

Do not suck the poison out with your mouth.

YOU SHOULD:

Stay calm

Call Dispatch via radio or 911

Wash the bite area gently with soap and water if available

Remove watches, rings, etc., which may constrict swelling

Immobilize the affected area

Keep the bite below the heart if possible

Transport safely to the nearest medical facility immediately.

