LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A driver was injured after his concrete truck crashed into an Amtrak train in Liberty County Tuesday afternoon.

The crashed happened near FM 1960 and County Road 621 just west of Dayton.

State Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say there were 90 people on board the train at the time of the crash.

No life-threatening injuries have been reported.

