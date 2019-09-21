JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — This isn't the first time volunteers at Beaumont's First Baptist Church have cleaned out flooded houses.

The church organized a restoration effort for weeks after Tropical Storm Harvey hit Southeast Texas in August 2017. Many of the church's members worked right alongside volunteers from Louisiana and Georgia connected to relief teams across a network of Baptist churches nationwide.

Back in 2017, assessment teams checked homes on the church’s list before sending crews to gut and treat the walls with Shockwave, which inhibits the growth of mold and mildew, the church's facilities manager Lee Roy Hervey said.

By mid-October 2017—two months after Harvey made landfall—volunteers helped with 70 homes and treated 20 houses with ShockWave, executive pastor Mark Adams said.

Now that process is starting all over again.

The church sent an email Friday afternoon asking volunteers to meet at the church parking lot at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 and bring any tools or safety gear such as gloves, googles and masks.

Church staff organized teams to "mud out" three homes Saturday morning.

One of the homes was near Smith Road and Brooks Road not far from I-10 in Jefferson County.

The first step in gutting a flooded home is removing anything that got wet in the flood that can't be sanitized and salvaged and throwing it out in garbage bags next to the street.

Then crews mark and cut sheetrock four feet up on each wall and rip out anything below the mark—drywall, wood paneling, insulation. Workers toss it into piles while others gather it into wheelbarrows and cart it outside.

FEMA has specifications for how debris should be sorted at the curb for disposal.

The crews cut out and saved a quote while tearing out a wall: "Bless this home and all who enter."

Anyone wanting to volunteer should call the church office Monday, Sept. 23 at (409) 833-1426.

Note: Eleanor Skelton also attends Beaumont's First Baptist Church.