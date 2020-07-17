United Way and Hollman Lockers paint Hamshire-Fannett High School locker room to prep for makeover

The volunteers wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines while prepping for Hamshire Fannett's locker room makeover.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Beaumont nonprofit is helping to make Hamshire-Fannett High School's dream makeover a reality.

United Way of Beaumont and Jefferson County worked alongside Hollman Lockers to paint the locker rooms at the high school after Hamshire Fannett ISD won a national competition earlier this year for a free locker room makeover after being damaged by both Harvey and Imelda.

"With their compelling story of being impacted by both Harvey and Imelda, and the resiliency of the community, their video entry won the contest by a landslide," United Way spokesperson John Rollins said in a statement. "The makeover is scheduled to happen at the end of summer, but they need to get the locker rooms painted first."

Hamshire Fannett ISD reached out to United Way for volunteers to assist with the painting portion of the project, he said.

"We had about 30 volunteers working in four locker rooms this morning," Rollins said. "This was truly a community event."

The volunteers wore masks and followed social distancing guidelines while working on the project, he said.

Paintbrushes and rollers were donated by the Credit Union Young Professionals and the Golden Triangle Chapter of the Chief Petty Officers Association.

Hamshire-Fannet High School locker room paint day 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8