If you want to help the victims of the El Paso shooting, Texas Roadhouse is giving you an easy way to make that happen.

On August 22, participating locations will donate 100% of the proceeds to the El Paso Community Foundation.

Both the Midland and Odessa restaurants are among the 47 locations participating in the fundraiser.

RELATED: Strangers come from miles away to mourn El Paso shooting victim

RELATED: Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords launches gun owner coalition in Texas

RELATED: Former first responder escorts Texas flags across state to honor El Paso shooting victims