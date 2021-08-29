Texas Red Cross recruiting volunteers for Hurricane Ida response

You can do so in-person or virtually from home.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida, the Red Cross of Central and South Texas says it's in need of volunteers right now. You can do so in-person or virtually from home.

Lucy Walsworth is the regional communications manager for the Red Cross. She said they are looking to train as many volunteers as possible. This is in case they need to send groups to Louisiana.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Red Cross of Central and South Texas told KVUE nearly 600 Red Cross volunteers were either on the ground or staged to support relief efforts and 11 of those were from the Central and South Texas region.

This weekend is also the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Walsworth said we've since learned about the importance of helping our neighboring states when a disaster strikes.

“Every disaster is different, so every response is customized to that,” she said. “But to have people raise their hand, ‘I want to help, count me in,’ or saying, ‘I can't be there in person but I would like to donate to that cause,’ everything, we are so grateful for the support people have.”

She's also hoping people in Central Texas are willing to open their homes in case hurricane evacuees come here.

If you want to help out, head over to the Red Cross website.