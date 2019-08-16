KOUNTZE, Texas — The superintendent and a high school principal both resigned from Kountze ISD.

Kountze ISD Superintendent John Ferguson and Kountze High School Chet Deaver both quit in the last few weeks. The school board was originally scheduled to vote to terminate Deaver's contract, Kountze ISD said in an emailed statement.

"An agreement has been reached which allows Mr. Ferguson the ability to pursue other interests and permits the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent," the school district said. "The board and Mr. Ferguson have entered into the agreement believing it is in their respective best interests and in the best interests of the district."

The Board of Trustees and the district thanked Ferguson for his efforts while serving as superintendent and for his accomplishments during his tenure in the statement.

"Mr. Ferguson is looking forward to his next calling in education, where his priorities will continue to be serving the needs of the students, staff, and community," the district said. "The board will soon begin its search for a new superintendent as not to disrupt the district's operations."

Chet Deaver and the Kountze ISD school board issued an amicable resolution after the board initially voted to rescind their previous vote to propose Deaver's termination and to approve his resignation, the district said.

"Kountze ISD is grateful to Dr. Deaver for his long history of service," the district said.

The school district has not explained who is currently the acting principal or superintendent.

