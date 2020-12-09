Southeast Texas honors 19th anniversary of 9/11

For several students at Lamar University, their first memories of 9/11 come from classrooms. Some of them were just toddlers when the attacks happened.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — From a special routine to teach younger generations about the significance of this day, to placing nearly 3,000 flags to remember those who died, Southeast Texas paused Friday to remember and reflect on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.

"It's very meaningful for us to do this routine and we wanted to do it the right way and to honor the people and the lives that were lost," Lumberton High School senior Hailey Bridges said. "Hopefully we could carry that on, just like the past cheerleaders have done."

For several students at Lamar University, their first memories of 9/11 come from classrooms. Some of them were just toddlers when the attacks happened. Now they are honoring the lives lost alongside those who lived through the tragic events.

In front of the Brooks-Shivers Dining Hall on campus is a memorial to honor the lives lost 19 years ago.

"It just... it makes you kind of just take a step back," Young Conservatives of Texas Madam Chairman Alexandra Carr said.

She and other club members spend four hours creating this memorial on Thursday.

"It's still very hard to grasp the idea of something like this happening," club member Pedro Castelan said.

For both students, 9/11 hits close to home. Alexandra's dad was a pilot.

"My dad was behind United Flight 93," she said. "He was about ready to take off."

Pedro's uncle was on his way to work.

"He was on his way to the financial district, that's where his job was," he said.

Both are grateful their loved ones survived.

"It was the next flight right in front of him," Carr said. "So I thank God every day that he never got hurt, but I mean that could've been him."

Their first memories of that tragic day were a few years later, learning about it in school.

Port Arthur ISD social studies curriculum supervisor Kendall Lee said it is not easy to talk to children about 9/11.

"In our state curriculum, it's regarded as a significant event, alongside World War I, World War II," she said. "I've never actually shown video footage of that day."

But just through pictures and personal recollections from teachers, students gain a new respect for first responders.