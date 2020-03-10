x
Southeast Texas Food Bank loses funding Texas makes statewide budget cuts

The Southeast Texas Food Bank is expected to lose $60,000 in purchasing power over two years.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The state of Texas recently cut funding for food banks despite a record need. 

Southeast Texas Food Bank executive director Dan Maher said the decision will have some effect on their finances, including a $60,000 loss in purchasing power over the next two years.

"This certainly is not the time you'd hope to see funding taken away from food issues, but again when there's a massive state budget to balance, we can't control everything that is trimmed from that budget," Maher said. 

Maher said he believes Southeast Texans will step up to help those in need of food like the community has done before.

