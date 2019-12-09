BEAUMONT, Texas — Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers celebrated the opening of its new regional headquarters on Thursday.

Law enforcement officers from all across the area gathered to support the cause at the ribbon cutting and open house.

A Facebook post from the group said, "Local citizens, Law Enforcement and Media are working together to get criminals off our streets and bring justice to victims of crime."

The new office is located at 700 Main Street in downtown Beaumont.

Attendees were invited to meet the new executive director and speak with board members.

