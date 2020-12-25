Southeast Texas community helping nursing home residents celebrate Christmas amid pandemic

For some seniors across the region, the 17th annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program took care of them.

BEAUMONT, Texas — This year has been tough for many, especially people most vulnerable to this virus, those who live in assisted living homes. They've been some of the most isolated throughout the pandemic, and holidays without family can be tough.



One nursing home in Beaumont is sharing how the Southeast Texas community is trying to keep their spirits up this year.

It's a Christmas like no other for so many of us.

Nursing homes still have strict visitation guidelines. That's especially tough during the holidays.

At Buckner Calder Woods in Beaumont, it's Megan Mistric's job to keep their spirits up.

“We're here in the business to inspire happiness and be the best that we can be for our residents,” Mistric said.

This entire month has been filled with Christmas cards and pop tart houses-yes, that's right. Because gingerbread houses never turn out quite right.

“I saw it on Facebook and I was like ‘Oh, we're gonna pop-tart house this’ and no one believed me. But I was like, 'it's gonna work,'” Mistric said.

But the hand print ornaments take the cake.

“I gave my first soft dough handprint out to a family member, and he was in tears,” Mistric said. “He was like ‘This is the sweetest thing ever because I have my dad’s handprint for the rest of my life.’ I was like 'yes you do, just don't break it,'” Mistric said.

For other seniors across Southeast Texas, the 17th annual "Be a Santa to a Senior" program took care of them, too.

“As of right now we've got in 3,500 gifts,” said Jerald Stewart, program coordinator.

3,500 people in the community took a Christmas ornament with someone’s name and granted their wish.

Stewart said the pandemic encouraged more people to get involved.

“I was surprised that we got that many gifts this year,” Stewart said.

But the joy doesn't have to stop after Christmas. Jerald said they even deliver presents after, and Mistric is encouraging people to keep sending letters.

“They actually just dropped of Christmas letters today, so I can't wait to quarantine those and pass those out,” Mistric said.