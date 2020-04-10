x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Southeast Texas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Southeast Texas, Texas | 12NEWSNOW.com

Community

'Sisters With Blisters' run through Austin to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The group has run together for years and competes annually in the Texas Independence Relay.

AUSTIN, Texas — A group of Austin women wanted to do something special to honor late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. So, they went on a run around Austin – in robes and collars.

The Sisters With Blisters - Austin, Texas are a group of women who have been running together for years, according to their Facebook page. The runners compete annually in the Texas Independence Relay.

On Saturday, to show their love and appreciation for RBG, the women went on a run wearing robes with "VOTE" written on the back, donning "dissent collars" and carrying gavels. The women ran from Sunken Gardens to the Texas State Capitol and around it twice – "five miles for RBG's five Supreme Court victories," the event's organizer told KVUE.

After that, they ran home via Congress Avenue to Monroe Street, back down to South First Street to Barton Springs Road and back to the parking lot where they started. The organizer said if the group stopped running at the light at Barton Springs, they would have run almost exactly 8.7 miles for Ginsburg's 87 years.

RELATED: 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg becomes first woman to lie in state at US Capitol

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87

Credit: @SWBATX Facebook
Photo courtesy of the Sisters With Blisters - Austin Texas Facebook page.

You can view more photos and videos from the run on the group's Facebook page.

Ginsburg died in September from metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87. She was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by former President Bill Clinton and was the oldest sitting member of the court.

WATCH: Filling the ninth seat on the U.S. Supreme Court after Ginsburg's death

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

7 high-ranking whistleblowers allege criminal violations against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

More big chain restaurants are filing for bankruptcy

HIGHLIGHTS: TCU scores late, upset No. 9 Texas Longhorns, 33-31

Local sibling duo spends months creating custom face shields for essential workers