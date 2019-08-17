SILSBEE, Texas — Searching for a place to practice shooting?

The owner of a Silsbee gun shop wants to open a shooting range in the city limits. He needs special permission from city council before it can be built.

Chase Kelly at Kelly Ballistics hopes to build the first gun range within Silsbee city limits.

"We would be holding a license to carry classes and many types of training," Kelly said.

Kelly said he knows noise complaints and safety will both be brought up at Monday's meeting, but he's prepared to respond.

The three possible locations he's selected are well maintained with trees and are away from homes.

"That's going to be your natural noise reducers," Kelly said.

A Silsbee city ordinance prohibits discharging firearms within city limits. Kelly hopes to show they deserve a special waiver. He believes his firearms would be used in a safe and controlled environment.

Kelly invites supporters at Monday's city council meeting.