'Fighting for what we believe in': Thousands flood downtown San Antonio to protest strict abortion laws

Dozens of similar demonstrations to San Antonio's "Bans off our Bodies" rally unfolded across the U.S. Saturday.

SAN ANTONIO — Thousands of women and men marched through downtown San Antonio Saturday afternoon letting their voices be heard as the U.S. Supreme Court gets ready to hear arguments on cases that will determine the future of abortion rights.

“We are seeking to fight back and build power against Governor (Greg) Abbott and his laws,” said Mara Posada, with Planned Parenthood South Texas.

The movement has unfolded across the country, with dozens of abortions-rights rallies taking place Saturday.

“This is the hardest decision a woman can make, but it’s nobody’s decision except that woman’s,” Michelle Jacobson said.

Retired obstetrician Herb Keyser has experience helping pregnant women. He’s almost 89 years old and uses a walker, but says he needed to be downtown to support women and their right to choose.

“Women need to have the right to make that decision for themselves. Nobody in this crowd is pro-abortion, they’re all pro-choice. Nobody wants to have abortions, but it’s something they need to have the right to do if they need,” Keyser said.

The group says statistics show around 80% of Americans support safe and legal abortions, and many of those voice was heard Saturday. Some for the first time.