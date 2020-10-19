Power lines down, lights out after chainsaw accident in Beaumont West End neighborhood

Anyone who lives near Junker Road in Beaumont may not have electricity Sunday night, Oct. 18 after a chainsaw accident.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Power lines are down and lights are out in a West End neighborhood.

Neighbors said someone with a chainsaw accidentally took down the power lines. The outage is affecting more than 100 customers in the area.

Entergy said their crews are working to fix the problem and will have power back on as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.