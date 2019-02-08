BEAUMONT, Texas — The mayor of Beaumont says that social media reports about Mardi Gras moving to Beaumont are premature.

Mayor Becky Ames said the city continues talking to Mardi Gras of Southeast Texas about making the move for next February's celebration.

12News has been tracking the speculations surrounding the potential move for weeks.

The organization started looking into other options in April, saying it was losing too much money in downtown Port Arthur after lower attendance this year.

Ames said despite some reports on social media, the city has not formally reached an agreement.

Beaumont's city council is expected to vote on an agreement August 13.

