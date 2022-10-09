'With your love, we are Uvalde Strong' | Poteet feeds Uvalde community at football game, honors them with song

The owner of Smokin Aces BBQ, Alfonso Pena, said they prepared the meal for two days.

POTEET, Texas — The Poteet community showed its love for Uvalde on Friday night. Daniel Farias sang "Uvalde Strong," a song he wrote and produced, at the high school football game between Uvalde and Poteet.

Farias, along with the Poteet community, invited Uvalde families to enjoy a free meal before their two football teams took the field.

"With your love, we are Uvalde Strong," sang Farias.

Football players, cheerleaders, band members, dance team and the coaches were all invited to the event, sponsored by small businesses and residents in Poteet.

The owner of Smokin Aces BBQ, Alfonso Pena, said they prepared the meal for two days, donating it all.

"We cooked seven briskets and 100 sausages. And we did a total of up to, now, it's 400 tacos that we've done," said Pena. Many other local companies and residents donated food and gifts as well.

Once everyone was fed, they went off to the football game. Families were encouraged to come back for a second round once the game ended.