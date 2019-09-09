PORT NECHES, Texas — A Port Neches Groves ISD student reported being sexually assaulted after a football game Friday night.

The school district said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

"Rest assured that the safety of our students is our top priority," Assistant Superintendent Julie Gauthier said in an email. "We are taking all allegations seriously and all steps necessary to ensure the safety and security of our students."

