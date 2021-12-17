Port Arthur Police Department hosts 30th Annual Blue Santa toy distribution

If you know a family who is still in need this holiday season, you can call the police department and leave a message for Investigator Michael Herbert.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — There was long line at the Bob Bowers Civic Center Thursday night for the Port Arthur Police Department's 30th Annual Blue Santa toy distribution.

Police and community partners were able to help between five and eight different families during the event, but that was only the beginning of their efforts to give this holiday season.

"We're going to give out gives to around 150 families, and as the days progress we'll move into our secret Blue Santa. Our officers on the streets will still be trying to locate families that really need help," said Investigator Michael Herbert.

If you know a family who is still in need this holiday season, you can call the police department and leave a message for Investigator Herbert.

The Port Arthur Police Department Blue Santa program began in 1991 when a few officers purchased toys for two kids from a local low income apartment complex, according to their Facebook page.

The following year there were ten kids and a few more officers assisting with purchasing toys out of their own pockets. Ten then grew to 20, then 50 and soon blossomed to over 100. Blue Santa now provides toys for approximately 500 children each year.

This grassroots project that originated from the hearts of patrol officers grew into something bigger than ever expected. In an effort to sustain the growing number of families requiring assistance, Port Arthur Police Blue Santa was established as a 501c (3) non-profit organization.

Each year, they look forward to seeing Southeast Texas children receive their presents and they are thankful for all of the volunteers and contributors who help make this possible.