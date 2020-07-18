'Please wear your mask': Newton County Sheriff recounts two COVID-19 deaths, church burglarized for bread and grape juice

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles talks about two COVID-19 related deaths in the community and a church being burglarized for communion bread and grape juice.

Read the Newton County Sheriff's Weekly Report:

Police officers are being ripped by certain elements of our society. The law enforcement profession is no different than any other profession (there is good ones and a few bad ones) however if you have one bad apple you don’t throw out the whole bushel. Ninety five percent of our police officers are like me, they love being a police officer and serving their citizens. Lots of police officers are getting out of law enforcement because of all the negativity. Most police agencies are working shorthanded. I’ve talked to several sheriffs and chiefs of police. They are looking for police officers to go to work. I am asking you to support and pray for our officers and their families. Matthew 5:9

I’ll get off my soapbox now and let’s see what’s been going on.

Received a report where a lady had her vehicle stolen. Her boyfriend's pistol went missing at the same time. We recovered the vehicle, arrested the thief, but we are still missing the pistol. We are looking for a .40 cal hi-point auto.

We received a call from a 15-year-old female reporting that her dad spanked her with a belt. EMS was sent at her request. We were told she was just fine, so they left.

A lady walked into the office and advised us her so-called husband fed her real husband to the hogs. He then went to the bank and got $17,000 out. She went to get the rest of the money out, but he stopped her. She advised both men look alike, except one has big ears. She left and said she was going to talk to her counselor. We are looking into this.

We were called about a church being burglarized. All the communion bread and grape juice gone. Any information would be appreciated.

We had several complaints from citizens saying they are being harassed on social media. What’s next.

We had a couple COVID-19 deaths last week. Please wear your mask, social distance (6 feet) and use your hand sanitizer.

A man called today and complained about someone flying an electronic bird over his house. He stated it made his appendix hurt. You can’t make this stuff up.

Gotta go. Thought for the week: To be old and wise, you must first be young and stupid. Ya’ll have a good week, be safe and if we can help, just holler. God Bless.