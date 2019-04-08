BEAUMONT, Texas — A free lecture at the McFaddin-Ward House Monday afternoon promises to showcase fashion throughout the 1900s.

"This is one you don’t want to miss, especially if you have that special little someone at home this summer who loves to play dolls," event organizer Ashley Thornton said on the museum's website.

Mamie's Paper Dolls is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, August 5. The lecture is scheduled to be presented by Muskingum University summer intern Emily Fischer.

RSVP | Here's the Facebook event

"Not only do paper dolls show popular fashion, they transport us to simpler times of entertainment," Thompson said in the event announcement.

The presentation and tour will compare social trends to fashion, as represented by paper dolls from the last century, she said.

"You can take a trip back to childhood memories while discovering popular fashion trends of the early 1900’s," Thompson said.

The McFaddin-Ward House Visitor Center is located at 1906 Calder Avenue in downtown Beaumont.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 12NewsNow app.

Have a news tip? Email 12news@12newsnow.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.