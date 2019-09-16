ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A non-profit organization in Orange count is fighting to keeps its doors open.

Commitment for Caring provides housing for adults who face mental challenges.

The facility has run into trouble with the Orange County Health Department.

The need to come up with funds to pay for a new septic system.

The cost is between $40,000 to $60,000.

"We do not have the funds for that," said Keilah McDonald

The CEO of Commitment to Caring, Keilah McDonald, said if they close their doors some residents may not have anywhere else to live.

"They fall through the cracks a lot and we become their voice so they have a choice," said McDonald.

For over a year, the non-profit and McDonald have been working to come up with a plan to get their septic system up to code.

The facility is home to 27 people. Two of their residents are on hospice.

Brittanie Hogg has spent the last three years there.

"No words for what I could say, I am just so thankful," said Brittanie Hogg.

If the facility closes, Brittanie said she does not know what she will do.

"I would love for people to help us get the septic tank we need so we don't have to close. If I leave here now, I would have now here to go," exclaimed Hogg.

On Wednesday, McDonald will go before Judge with the bids she has received from contractors. It's then that they will decide what to do next.

"We don't turn anyone away if they fit criteria. And I guess I am asking the community, don't turn us away," said McDonald.

If you wish to donate to help them keep their doors open call Wells Fargo Bank and tell them you want to make a monetary donation to Commitment To Caring operating account.