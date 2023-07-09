An emergency treatment for Opioid overdose is available over the counter at some Southeast Texas pharmacies

All it takes is two sprays, but even with Narcan, patients still need EMS.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The emergency treatment for Opioid overdose, Narcan, is now available over the counter at some Southeast Texas pharmacies.

The Food and Drug Administration ruled to make Narcan available to anyone six months ago but it's taken awhile to get the drug on the store shelves.

"It's important for families to have it, and I think friends that have friends that are addicts," Acadian Ambulance Quality Improvement Coordinator Chance Brown, said.

What if you could save the life of a loved one or a friend struggling with Opioid abuse?

Prosecutors, like Keith Giblin, knows Narcan will help saves lives.

"The fentanyl epidemic is off the top of the chart and the overdose death are record numbers," Giblin said.

"It basically blocks all effects of the opioid which is going to cause you to start breathing again. The opioid is going to overtake the Narcan from 30 minutes to an hour so they can re-overdose very easily. So, if family does give it they still need to call us to go to the hospital," Brown said.

If you're looking to buy over the counter, here is what you need to know:

12News found two single doses of Narcan for $45 at HEB located on College St. in Beaumont

A worker told 12News the HEB on Dowlen Road has a 4-pack for around $67

CVS on Dowlen Road had the 2-pack boxes behind the main register for $45

A Walgreen's associate told 12News on Dowlen Road says they are getting a shipment of Narcan on Friday, September 8, 2023.

While Narcan may be readily accessible now, Trey Haney, a Vidor pharmacist, says that wasn't always the case.

"Before, it would have to be prescribed to that person, and a lot of times they weren't necessarily the one who wanted it because nobody wants to think about an overdose nobody thinks it can happen to them," Haney said.

Brown says some signs of overdose you need to watch out for, if you're carrying around Narcan, is no breathing, blue in color and gargling.

