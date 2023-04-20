District leaders said the quick thinking of Linda Marie Silva likely saved many lives the afternoon of March 23.

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother was honored by Edgewood ISD's School Board Thursday night.

While waiting in the pickup line for her son, Silva called in a suspicious man who appeared to be holding a gun on school property.

Her swift action led Edgewood ISD Police to Roosevelt Elementary in less than 40 seconds.

"Had they not intervened before he wanted to draw his weapon or go into the school, I think I would have taken matters into my own hands," said Silva, who was armed and ready to protect the children.

Edgewood ISD Police said they found a loaded shotgun and meth when they confronted the man, identified as 34-year-old Michael Anthony Lozano, had no connection to the school.

"If it was not for her seeing that, we would have been standing here with a very different situation," said Olga Moucoulis, Chief of Staff for Edgewood ISD, during Thursday's board meeting.

Silva's recognition by the school board earned her a standing ovation from district leaders and fellow parents.

"You helped protect all students on that campus that day," said Moucoulis, introducing Silva to community members at the meeting. "What could have been a horrific and scary situation was not because of her vigilance and her looking at her surroundings and noticing there was something wrong."

Strangers gifted Silva flowers, becoming emotional while thanking her for protecting the children.

March 23, Silva's third grade son was in the gymnasium at Roosevelt Elementary -- a straight shot from the armed suspect.

"Every day I send him to school. I give him a big hug and a big kiss because I saw firsthand what can happen," Silva explained.

After calling police that day, Silva didn't hesitate. She grabbed her gun and blocked the back gate of the school with her truck.

Silva remembers saying to her daughter who was sitting inside the truck with her, 'If you see me get out, close your eyes.'

"I would have definitely not been able to handle my son not coming home that day," she said. "That's what I would have not been able to handle."

Thursday, the office of State Representative Ray Lopez followed by San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo honored Silva.

They hope her actions will inspire others.

"We need more folks who are vigilant and calling things in when they see something suspicious," said Castillo. "That action potentially mitigated a horrific incident, so we're grateful in her being vigilant."

Silva plans to attend the next school board meeting to continue advocating for enhanced school security.

"EISD Police Department engages in various tactics for all campuses that include strategic patrol, school engagement and safety practices," said EISD Police Chief Jesse Quiroga.