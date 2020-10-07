MISSING: Southeast Texas man last heard from on Fourth of July

23-year-old George Frank Finne was last heard from when he called his mother July 4 and told her he was walking from Nederland to Beaumont.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing person.

George Frank Finne, 23, was last heard from when he called his mother July 4 and told her he was walking from Nederland to Beaumont, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. He used a telephone at Express Mart near Beauxart Garden and Highway 69.



Finne is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a light mustache and a small goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans and black Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office at (409) 835-8411.

