Memorial service held for a 4-year-old Sour Lake boy who drowned

The Sour Lake community is remembering four-year-old Asher Dowell as the happy miracle baby he was. He died last week, after being found in a pond.

SOUR LAKE, Texas — At just four-years-old, Asher Dowell touched many lives, from teachers to his parents and even total strangers, which is why his memorial service was full of love amid brokenness.

Dozens packed the inside of First Baptist Church in Sour Lake Saturday to pay respect to Dowell, who died drowned last week in his family's pound.

"He loved the speak, he loved to sing, very smart, very smart. he would call me mom which made me feel special," Asher's teacher Rendi Tribble said.

While she only knew him for a few weeks, an instant connection formed between the two. News of his death has made for an emotional week for the educator.

"We did a balloon release with the students, and we talked about him passing away and kind of drew some pictures of him for closure and talked about that, so the kids will sometimes miss Asher and talk about him, but we just tell them that he's passed away and happy now." Tribble said.

Asher came into this world as a fighter. He spent 122 days in the NICU before being able to go home. Later he was diagnosed with autism.

Through it all, he touched the hearts of many.

Asher was an organ donor, meaning that he will be able to help bring new life to other children. His parents both said this is a testament to the kind of son he was.

The community set up a Facebook fundraiser for the family to help with funeral expenses.

His parents also said they hope to start a scholarship in his name at his elementary school.