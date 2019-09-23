MAURICEVILLE, Texas — An entire street in Mauriceville is devastated again after Tropical Storm Imelda, just one year after neighbors back into their homes after Hurricane Harvey rebuilds.

Neighbors say they're ready to rebuild again, even though the floodwaters are still here.

"These were the ones we could actually save," said Haylea Meyers. "The rest we lost."

She only has a few family photos left. One with her children is her favorite.

"We had 12.5 inches [of rain] with this one," Meyers said. "Harvey, we had about 10, so we got more water with this one."

All the water will force the Meyers family to rebuild — for the second time in three years. The whole neighborhood will have to to the same. But through the chaos, this small community keeps getting stronger.

"It's like family. They're like family," said Meyers. "There's people we know who we didn't know before. But we're all around the same age. We've grown closer with the hurricane each time."

This time, the difference is flood insurance. Brittni Weeks said they were prepared after the Harvey disaster.

"We knew what to do this time, we both got flood insurance this time, so I think in the back of our minds, we know that we're going to have more help this time," Weeks said.

The focus is now on getting back to normal, even though floodwaters are right outside their back door.

"We don't want to flood again, but we don't want to leave where we are," Weeks said. "All of our friends are here. All of our kids' friends are here."

It's those kids who are teaching everyone a lesson in times like these.

"Be grateful for what you have," Weeks said. "What's left and to not worry. Like, she's not worried at all, she's making the best of the situation."

Families in Mauriceville hope to be back in their homes within six months.