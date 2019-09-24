MAURICEVILLE, Texas — Imelda's first challenge to Southeast Texas was simply surviving the storm. Now, cleaning up what her water destroyed is taking a mental and emotional toll.

Piles of wet Sheetrock and ruined furniture are stacked up along the streets of Mauriceville. One family who lives here says once their house is gutted, they're leaving.

"We can't do this. I'm getting too old for this stuff," said Bruce Smith.

Smith and his wife, Renee, are preparing to say goodbye to their Mauriceville home of 40 years. It flooded during Harvey and living the nightmare again with Imelda was just too much. Volunteers with Texas Baptist Men's Disaster Relief helped the Smiths gut their home Monday.

"We've been really blessed where friends have come over and helped us out and these folks come in here and they just work their hearts off and they're such a blessing," Smith said.

Bruce Smith and his family had their home destroyed by Imelda. They only saved this board, clinging to the flood of memories associated with their family.

They made sure to save one board, though. The markings bring back a flood of a different kind: Memories. From when their kids and grandkids visited.

The work is full of emotion for the Smiths, as well as the volunteers.

"Prior to me getting flooded personally, I still had emotional feelings for these families," said Rocky, a volunteer helping clear the debris. "But once I actually went through it myself, a lot of that changed. Once you experience it...We all try to tell ourselves that stuff is stuff and we're safe and God is good and stuff doesn't matter, but it really interferes with your life."

The group hopes their compassion will give the Smiths some comfort during this flood nightmare.

If you'd like to volunteer, the group says you don't have to be a man and you don't have to be Baptist to help. They need volunteers for feeding stations and other house cleanouts around the area. You can reach the Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief at their website by clicking here.