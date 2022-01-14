LIST: Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2022 events in Southeast Texas

Even though the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was cancelled, there are still other events happening around Southeast Texas in honor of the civil rights leader.

BEAUMONT, Texas — For the second year in a row, Beaumont's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was cancelled due to the rise in cases in Southeast Texas. It was set for Saturday, Jan.15.

There are still some events happening in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day around the community.

This is not an exhaustive list, please email us at 12News@12NewsNow.com with more information you may have about existing events.

Friday, Jan. 14:

The Jefferson Theatre at 345 Fannin St. will be featuring the movie “Selma” as part of their Classic Movie Night.

The film centers on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. The Alabama city became the battleground in the fight for suffrage as, although Civil Rights Act of 1964 legally desegregated the South, discrimination was still rampant in communities far and wide.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, and $4 for children 12 and under.

Saturday Jan. 15:

The St. Anthony Basilica at 700 Jefferson St will be hosting a Commemoration of the Life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mass at 4 p.m. It will also be streamed online.

Hors D'oeuvres will follow the mass. There will be music by Carl Stewart and Company.

Monday, Jan. 17:

The 36th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Brunch and Celebration will be held at the Bob Bowers Civic Center at 3401 Cultural Center Dr.

Tickets were available through Jan. 10. Individual tickets were $20 and $200 for a table of 10. The event begins at 10 a.m.

Due to COVID-19, seating is limited from 1,000 to 400 for everyone’s safety.

This event is headed up by the MLK Support Group of which was founded by Hargie Faye Savoy.

Savoy started the group at the request of Coretta Scott King who visited her in person in 1986.

Thursday, Jan. 20:

The Lamar University Office of Diversity and Inclusion is hosting a MLK celebration event at the Mary and John Gray Library 8th Floor Plummer Room at 4400 Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The theme for this year’s MLK celebration is “It Starts with Me.”

Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner will serve as the event’s guest speaker, and students from Pietzsch-McArthur are among the performers to be featured.

The event is free and open to the public. Masks and hand sanitizer will be available for all guests.

Tuesday Jan. 25.

The Lutcher Theater at 707 Main Ave. is presenting Freedom Riders with performances at 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Each performance is approximately one hour.

Freedom Riders, a new play with original songs and music, explores the valiant and courageous personalities behind one of the most critical chapters in the history of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, according to the Lutcher Theater website.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more are $5.00 each. Individual tickets are $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for children. Call (409) 886-5535 for more information or to purchase tickets.

