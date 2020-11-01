BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras is making its way back to Southeast Texas in February 2020.

The family friendly event will take place in downtown Beaumont from Feb. 20-23.

The 28th annual event has a line up of diverse artists ranging from The Cody West Band to Vanilla Ice.

This year's Mardi Gras will include hot air balloons, parades, and concerts among other festive activities.

Each day of Mardi Gras will present a variety of entertainment. See the tentative schedule released:

Friday Feb. 20

Dos Borrachos Tour Featuring Roger Creager and Kevin Fowler

Kody West Band

Saturday line up Feb. 22

Vannilla Ice

Tone Loc

Sunday Feb. 23

Jamie Bergeron

