LifeShare Blood Center kicks off 'United We Give' summer blood drive

Because schools are out, families are on vacation, and normal routines are generally interrupted, people often forget or don’t prioritize donating blood.

BEAUMONT, Texas — 12News is joining LifeShare Blood Center's "United We Give" blood drive as the center kicks off its most important campaign of the year.

“United We Give” is an annual tradition that LifeShare celebrates each year.

The original event known as “Mash Bash” was created to help encourage donors to make their summer blood donation. Each summer, blood centers across the country tend to struggle with supplying blood products to local hospitals.

Because schools are out, families are on vacation, and normal routines are generally interrupted, people often forget or don’t prioritize donating blood.

This year, the COVID-19 outbreak has added further complications.In response, LifeShare is expanding United We Give to include each of its donor centers and is partnering with Raising Cane’s, 12 News, and Waitr to make the event a memorable experience for all blood donors.

Everyone who participates in the event will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ t-shirt, a free Box Combo from Raising Cane’s, and a code for a free delivery from Waitr.

“It truly is the best time of year to donate,” said LifeShare Regional Director Brooke Hulett. “Not only do you get the satisfaction of knowing your donation will help a local patient, but also, you get some great gifts from our sponsors as a way to say ‘Thank You.’”

United We Give serves as a reminder that we all are reliant on the community blood supply.

One in three people will use blood at some point in their lives. To maintain the blood that all families will need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part.

LifeShare is located at 4305 Laurel Avenue in Beaumont and is operating on extended hours for the event...

Thursday and Friday 8 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Saturday 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Donors can make an appointment at LifeShare.org and walk-ins are also accepted.

To protect donors during these unprecedented times, LifeShare is adhering to enhanced safety and hygiene practices.

All LifeShare collections staff undergo daily temperatures checks and wear masks and/or face shields when in the presence of blood donors.