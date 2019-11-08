CARROLLTON, Texas — The four dogs rescued from a suspected Rose City puppy mill last week by a Dallas-area volunteer group are on the road to recovery.

Arthur will need major surgery and will need to see a veterinary orthopedist, Cane Rosso Rescue said.

"They all had whipworms and Trixie also had some skin issues," the group said in a statement giving an update on the dogs' condition. "Otherwise, they just need time to get some meat back on their bones, and grow their hair back."

All of the twenty to 25 dogs rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Rose City are all now safe in foster homes, in the search for their forever homes, officials said Friday, August 9.

Rose City Marshall Ken Bost said he expects to file charges in a few weeks in connection with the dogs found in deplorable conditions August 8.

Cane Rosso Rescue volunteers, based in Carrollton, traveled to Rose City to get four of the dogs last week.



The group named the black lab Trixie. They named the other three dogs Houston, Arthur and Beau, as in Beaumont.

"They deserve the opportunity to be real dogs. and not just locked in a cage where they are going to bred their whole lives," volunteer Kelly Gray said. "With us, they are going to go to a home or facility where they are going to live inside.

"They are going to get to sleep on the couch. They are going to get to have a life that these dogs deserved from the beginning."

Rescuers said they are hopeful that Trixie, who is in the best condition of the four, could possibly be available for fostering or adoption within two weeks. The other dogs may need some time to recover.

UPDATE: Here's the rescued dogs from Rose City

