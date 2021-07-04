Kendra Scott giving away $2,000 to moms for Mother's Day

Moms have until April 22 to apply for the gift.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-based jewelry company Kendra Scott wants to give some lucky moms an extra special treat this Mother's Day!

The jeweler is giving 50 moms a $2,000 prize as part of the company's "Mother's Day personal time off fund." The gift is open to moms who work and those who stay at home.

"Hey, Mom! This Mother’s Day, Kendra Scott is shining a light on you and your mental health. We know that even when you don’t have it easy, you wear life beautifully. You #WearItLikeAMom – and now you can win like one too!" the company said in its contest post.

To apply, post a photo or video of yourself doing mommy stuff on Instagram, tag Kendra Scott and use the "#WearItLikeAMom." Moms have until April 22 to apply for the gift.

Hey Mom! 👋 Share a photo or video on Instagram of your real-life mom moments using #WearItLikeAMom & tagging @KendraScott by 6pm CT on 4/22/21 for a chance win $2,000! You deserve it! Learn more here: https://t.co/Dbm29ZHWic pic.twitter.com/AOCTGuVAle — kendrascott (@KendraScott) April 5, 2021

The contest post rules can be viewed here.