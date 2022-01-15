Junior League of Beaumont calling for non-profits to apply for the 'O.N.E' project

The Junior League of Beaumont has a long history of volunteer work and partnerships with fellow non-profit organizations across Jefferson County and Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Junior League of Beaumont is excited to roll out its new signature project called the “O.N.E.", or "Our Nonprofits Elevated."

The purpose of the “O.N.E.” is to work alongside a local non-profit for one year to provide assistance and support to promote the organization's mission.

They are now asking for organizations to apply by Jan. 15, 2022.

Kate Thorne of the Junior League of Beaumont spoke with 12News about this new initiative and how it's different than anything they've ever done before.

"Every year we do our community assistance fund, but this is a new way for us to really serve our community and focus on one non-profit to really uplift them," she said.

The purpose of this partnership is for the Junior League to provide volunteer support and hone in on different ways to help. It also comes with a grant.

To be eligible:

Organization must be a non-profit, tax-exempt organization headquartered in Jefferson, Hardin, Orange, Chambers, Liberty, Newton, Jasper or Tyler Counties. Organization must have been in operation between 1 and 5 years or have an operating budget of under $200,000. Organization must have a local Board of Directors or Managers. Organization must commit to using any funds received from the Junior League of Beaumont in the Southeast Texas community. Organization must complete the application in its entirety and attach all required information.