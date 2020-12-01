PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Her legacy lives on!

Hundreds came together to celebrate Port Arthur's own, Janis Joplin.

The Museum of the Gulf Coast hosted a book signing with the author of a new book about Janis Joplin's life and music.

The minute you walked into the Museum of the Gulf Coast, you realized how special the day was for fans of Janis Joplin.

"I have no words right now. I'm just truly blessed to be here in Port Arthur. I flew in from Rhode Island," said Lenore Montanaro.

Nearly 50 years after her death, Joplin is still the talk of the town.

"Really wanted to see where she came from… this beautiful community. You can tell she really became an artist here," said Montanaro.

Lenore Montanaro is a super fan.

She was one of hundreds who came to the Museum of the Gulf Coast to get their copies of the Joplin biography signed.

"So many people endure so many different struggles and she really embodies the ability to rise above different struggles," said Montanaro.

After spending a few minutes with her, it's clear how much Montanaro reveres the rocker.

"There's good and bad in everything, and janis represents the beauty of what might be perceived as a difficult situation, and for her what was a difficult situation," explained Montanaro.

Author Holly George-Warren worked with Joplin's brother, MIchael, on the new book.

"I grew up listening to Pearl. Got it when I was 13 when it came out, and had no idea about her musical journey and her life," said author George-Warren.

George-Warren said she read other books about Janis, but she always felt something was missing.

After hearing studio recordings of Janis working on Pearl, she was ready to write.

"I heard her in the studio talking about these ideas. I'm like, this woman was a hard working musician. They give her tons of a credit for her amazing voice, her persona and all of that. I think more attention should be paid to her musical journey and how she became the singer that she was," explained George-Warren.

A singer who defied her hometown and managed to make music for the ages.

"Janis clearly loved the blues and loved so many different people. At the end of the day, Janis just represents all goodness," said Montanaro.

Even through her suffering and struggles, her legacy lives with lessons larger than music.

Janis Lyn Joplin was born on January 19, 1943 in Port Arthur, Texas. She would later become one of the most influential musicians in American music history.

This iconic singer and artist has been given the informal title "Queen of Rock."

Although Joplin's early years which included attending Port Arthur Schools, Port Arthur College and Lamar University, Beaumont were not uncommon, Joplin was a true individual.

Stepping out from the conformity of the 1950s, she eventually found herself in California.

Janis Joplin died October 4, 1970.

