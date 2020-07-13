Humanizing the badge | Lumberton Police officer wives pose for viral photoshoot

The Lumberton Police officers' wives stood in a line of unity to support their husbands, all holding American flags with the thin blue line.

LUMBERTON, Texas — This photo from Lumberton has gone viral on social media across Southeast Texas.

A group of Lumberton Police officers' wives took another annual photo with photographer Darice Farris.

The women stood in a line of unity to support their husbands, all holding American flags with the thin blue line.

The photoshoot is an annual tradition for the wives, Farris said.

"For four years I’ve had the honor of working with these ladies as they show their support for their officers," she said in a Facebook post. "These officers have families, and these ladies and their children have surprised me every year with how they have wanted to honor these dads and husbands.

"I’m the blessed one to have been asked to capture this, and be a part of humanizing the badge."