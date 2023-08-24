CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth Hospital sees increase in heat-related illnesses

Doctors say to watch out for symptoms like nausea, headaches, or feeling weak. If those symptoms occur, drink plenty of fluids and get out of the heat

BEAUMONT, Texas — With hot temperatures hanging tough, people are finding themselves more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

Medical staff at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont have noticed an uptick in the number of patients coming in for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

There were 11 intakes from August of last year compared to 19 this year with symptoms that resemble a heat stroke.

Emergency Room Doctor, Levon Vartanian, says if you feel sick to get medical attention quickly.

"What you wanna watch out for is symptoms like nausea, maybe have a headache, feel weak. If those symptoms occur then you need to drink plenty of fluids get out of the heat environment cool down and rest," he said.

But what happens if you are stuck outside with no where to go?

Mayor Roy West says the City of Beaumont has cooling stations for people to go to cool off. Henry's Place located at 1107 Mcfaddin Avenue, and The Salvation Army located at 2350 I-10 Frontage Road.

"They have not reached capacity, they have plenty of room and bed space and they don't charge for anybody to sleep there. But it is unbearably hot we are certainly all experiencing these triple digits. Everybody needs to be safer," said West.

During the winter freezes, the City of Beaumont used buses as "warming stations," and Mayor West said the same concept can be applied at "cooling stations."

"I do think that is a possibility and that may be something we are looking at. As we get more information we will be relaying it," said West.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.