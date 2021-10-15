Hispanic Heritage Month: Beaumont dance instructor explores unique style of dances in Latinx cultures

There are many styles of Latinx dances to choose from like bachata, cumbia, Folklorico, and meringue, each one telling the unique stories of Latinx cultures.

BEAUMONT, Texas — October 15 is the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month and every week in October, 12News has been sharing different traditions of various Latinx cultures around Southeast Texas.

Latin dance instructor, Michela Moreno, busted some moves and showed her dance skills.

For each of these dances, you can always grab a buddy or go solo. The most important part is to have fun.

Salsa originated in Cuba from a dance called son. In the '70s, salsa dancing became very popular in New York City.

Preparing to dance salsa begins with good posture, keeping your core tight, and step backing with your right foot.

Next, you basically walk in place, keep your shoulders forward, and don't forget to move those hips and step out to the side. If you're feeling really sassy, you can add a spin to the right.

Now all you need to do is put it all together and add music.

"You're dancing salsa, congratulations," Moreno said.

Another popular dance style among Hispanics is bachata, which originated in the Dominican Republic in the 1960s. It was often frowned upon for being a lower-class art form.

Bachata is known as the romantic dance and the traditional style is a simple, side-to-side step. You can also dance front to back.

"The education of it is important to me because you're telling a story of a people who came before you and you wanna honor as much as you can," Moreno said.

Regardless of which genre you’re dancing to, it’s all about letting loose, connecting to, and appreciating the culture.