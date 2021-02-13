H-E-B adjusts store hours for Sunday and Monday amid polar plunge

The company also says curbside delivery slots may be limited in the coming days.

SAN ANTONIO — With more severe winter cold and arctic weather on the way to San Antonio and south Texas at large, H-E-B says it is temporarily shortening its hours of operation as employees work to "ensure our stores remain well-stocked."

For now, those adjusted hours of operation only pertain to Sunday and Monday, which is when freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous road conditions are expected in the region.

According to a release from the grocery chain, all H-E-B stores in San Antonio and the Hill Country will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. The one local exception is for the H-E-B Central Market, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Those same hours apply to H-E-B stories in Austin and central Texas, for those same days.