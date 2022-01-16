'She was our world' | Family, friends and customers hold vigil to remember Cracker Barrel manager who was fatally shot

Her family confirms that 59-year-old Robin Baucom was shot during an attempted robbery on Saturday.

HOUSTON — The family of 59-year-old Robin Baucom, the north Houston Cracker Barrel manager killed Saturday morning during an attempted robbery, was at her candlelight vigil Sunday in disbelief that she’s gone.

“What do you say except, ‘Why? Why?’" said Baucom's sister Gail.

“She was my hero. She was my best friend," said Baucom's daughter Tina, fighting back tears. She remembers the hardworking woman who worked at Cracker Barrel for 34 years and had become a pillar in the community.

“She knew everybody by name. She knew their families. She knew their kids, their grandkids."

Pastor Jaime Garcia, whose videos you’ve seen during KHOU 11's storm coverage, was a longtime customer.

“As soon as I heard, I said, ‘No. Please not her… not her. Then of course, we found out it was Robin. And our hearts just sunk," Garcia said.

Investigators say around 6:15 Saturday morning, a suspect in a newer model Dodge Charger exited the passenger side of the vehicle and tried to steal an employee’s purse. They say that’s when Baucom tried to push back on the door and was shot.

The family of Robin Baucom - the North Houston Cracker Barrel manager fatally shot - spoke to the media today at a candle light vigil held in her honor. She was 59 years old. 🙏 More on this heartbreaking story tonight on @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Gqieg6HFVZ — Zack Tawatari (@zacktKHOU) January 17, 2022

“She would have done anything in the world to protect any one of her employees or any one of us," Tina said.

Baucom was sent to the hospital in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

“This random guy saw her as an obstacle, but she was our world," Tina said.

Robin leaves behind a husband, three kids and three grandkids. Her family is pleading to bring this suspect to justice.

“We need this guy found before this happens to someone else," said Tina.

The suspect and getaway driver remain at large. Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.