'They're not ok': Former St. Mary hospital employee visits demolition site

"If you know anyone who worked at St Mary’s and loved their job and their work family, reach out to them, because I’m pretty sure they’re not ok," Jan Guidry said.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Demolition is nearly complete at a Mid County hospital that had been in the community since the 1930s.

In September, a former employee visited her old workplace while crews worked to bring down the concrete shell of St. Mary hospital.

"If you know anyone who worked at St Mary’s and loved their job and their work family, reach out to them, because I’m pretty sure they’re not ok," Jan Guidry said in a Sept. 17 Facebook post. "I had to go see this for myself."

Three months later, crews have leveled the hospital down to its foundations.

CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System officials announced St. Mary hospital in Port Arthur would be shutting down June 3, 2019. The hospital officially shut its doors about a month later on July 18.

The demolition project started in January 2020.

Over 600 people asked to have a keepsake from St. Mary's to remember the hospital's 90 years of service to the Golden Triangle before the doors closed.

"We know that St. Mary's holds a special place in our community's hearts, as it does to us as associates," CHRISTUS marketing and communications director Danielle Pardue said in a July 2019 interview.

St. Mary hospital demolition in progress 1/17

2/17

3/17

4/17

5/17

6/17

7/17

8/17

9/17

10/17

11/17

12/17

13/17

14/17

15/17

16/17

17/17 1 / 17