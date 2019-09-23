JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — R.A. "Dick" Nugent, former mayor of Nederland, has died, according to the City. He was 84.

Nugent served the City of Nederland for over 46 years, including 15 years as Mayor. He was first elected to Nederland City Council in 1968. Nugent was elected Mayor of Nederland in 2004. He chose not to run for re-election in April.

During his career, Nugent served as Emergency Management Coordinator and on the city council.

Support for Nugent's family poured in on social media Monday morning after news of his passing circulated Southeast Texas.

According to the City of Nederland's official website, Nugent retired from Texaco Research Lab and Jefferson County, serving as Emergency Management Coordinator and Administrative Assistant to the County Judge.

From the City of Nederland's official Facebook page:

"The City is deeply saddened by the passing of former Nederland Mayor R.A. “Dick” Nugent. Mayor Nugent cared deeply about Nederland, the mid-county area, his friends, and his family; he considered every employee of the City as part of his friends and family. Mayor Nugent dedicated much of his life to public service – serving Jefferson County for 16 years and serving the City of Nederland for over 46 years (3 years as Emergency Management Coordinator, 28 years as City Councilmember, and 15 years as Mayor). Mayor Nugent left a lasting legacy with the community. The City’s thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."