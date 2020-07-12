Food bank programs in jeopardy without COVID-19 relief bill

More than 2.5 million Texas households said they did not always have enough food on the table. Before March 13, that number was 1.2 million.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Food banks nationwide are left wondering how they will keep up with unprecedented demand.

Families affected by the pandemic and hurricanes have formed long lines at distribution events, but now some of that aid could be in jeopardy.

If Congress does not come to an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill, millions of dollars could go away.

According to a November survey from the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 2.5 million Texas households said they did not always have enough food on the table.

Before March 13, that number was 1.2 million, and more than doubled due to the pandemic.

Numbers like these are staggering to consider and show the extent of the hurt across Texas. Food banks are doing everything they can to pick up the slack and help out these populations.

But shortages at food pantries could be coming in 2021, because three federal and state programs are in jeopardy.

The main program that is ending provided around $100 million in food to Texas food banks in 2020, according to calculations from Feeding Texas.

The number of people needing help is unprecedented, Southeast Texas Food Bank director Dan Maher said.

"About a 40 or 50 percent growth in demand is staggering where you already have about 20 percent of the population needing support all the time," he said.

If Congress does not come to an agreement on COVID relief, the $300 extra in weekly unemployment benefits will also run out.