LUMBERTON, Texas — A Hardin County trailer located on the 7000 block of Keith road was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived Wednesday morning at approximately 7 a.m.

Officials say the one individual who lived in the trailer was able to exit before firefighters arrived.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the individual who lived in the trailer.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

