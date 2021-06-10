LIVE LIKE LEGEND: Family remembers East Texas 10-year-old who died in rodeo accident

"If he touches one more person after death than before, then the 10 years we got to spend with him won’t feel like we were robbed."

LUFKIN, Texas — His name was Legend.

The 10-year-old boy from Lufkin died in a freak accident involving a horse at a rodeo competition in DeRidder, Louisiana, over the weekend.

His family says at his young age he found a passion for team roping.

“He’s been a Legend since the day he was born" his mother, Raegan Williamson, said

"He did the goat-tying event, the calf-breakaway event and he was a header in the team roping event," his father, Kelly Williamson, said.

Kelly confirmed Legend won second place at the Texas Region Junior High Rodeo and was warming up for the finals when tragedy struck.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office says Legend was in the practice arena when a horse fell on top of him. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, but died of his injuries. Officials say they believe the horse suffered a heart attack or aneurism. It died, as well.

Raegan remembers her time with Legend in the hospital.

"As I was crying out to God to save my son, and I was begging him not to take my son, I knew Legend was going to lead thousands of people to Christ," Raegan said. "That was his mission in life.”

She says Legend’s death rocked the family to their core, but they've taken solace in his mission.

“If he touches more people after death than he did before, then his life was worth it," said Kelly. "If he touches one more person after death than before, then the ten years we got to spend with him, we won’t feel like we were robbed.”

In his absence, they’ve adopted a new phrase - "Live like Legend."

Legend was just learning how to make the most of his rodeo winnings. The week before the competition, he decided to open his first bank account.

Michelle Briley, Business Development Officer with Commercial Bank of Texas, welcomed him into the branch that day.

"His mom had him come in and he filled out all of the deposit slips," Michelle said. "He deposited his first check from winning team roping."

Commercial Bank of Texas opened a benefit account for the Williamson family to help them overcome their loss. Anyone interested in donating to the fund can click here to view branch locations.