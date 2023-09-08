Entergy builds new substation in Liberty County

The substation will help improve reliability and support the growing electricity needs of the residents

DAYTON, Texas — Entergy Texas installed a new substation that will help improve reliability and support the growing electricity needs in Liberty County.

The new colony substation improves reliability in Dayton, Texas, and will support the expected commercial development along the Grand Parkway area.

“Our customers depend on us to deliver affordable and reliable service to help power their daily lives. The completion of the colony substation is another example our commitment to strengthen and modernize our electrical system and enable growth throughout our service territory," said Melanie Taylor, vice president of reliability at Entergy Texas.

Liberty County is home to more than 100,000 people, which is an 11% population increase from 2020 . As the area continues to grow, the new colony substation will play a significant role in supporting the increased energy needs for residential, commercial and industrial customers, according to the press release.

Entergy Texas customer service manager, Paul Blackburn, said Liberty County, specifically the City of Dayton, is on the rise as developers, businesses and individuals consider moving to the area.

“The new Colony substation will help provide reliable power to customers and support economic growth. At Entergy, our business is centered around our customers, which is why we are constantly making improvements to our electric distribution system to deliver reliable power," he said.

