East Texas Banner Newspaper goes all-digital due to economic struggles

KIRBYVILLE, Texas — The East Texas Banner, also known as the Kirbyville Banner Newspaper, is going all-digital in September due to economic difficulties.

East Texas Reporter Sandi Saulsbury said in the Newspaper's Facebook post that The Sabine Neches Press, where the newspaper is printed, has had increased difficulties obtaining the paper needed to print.

According to one long-time newspaper owner, there are only two places in the nation that still make specific paper needed for print newspapers, said Saulsbury.

"Because of this and other contributing economic circumstances, The Sabine Neches Press owner says he intends to close the press sometime in September," she said in the post.

Although the East Texas Banner will no longer be offered in print, the all-digital East Texas Banner will offer the same local news and hometown information on their website.

In addition, Jay Sharp, host of Not-On-The-Payroll podcast and collaborator with the East Texas Banner, will head-up the new, all-digital Banner as the new owner, Saulsbury said.

Saulsbury said subscriptions will be free and advertising will still be available and encouraged, as that is how the staff will be getting paid.

"While I personally will miss news print, I know that as the world changes, in order to remain relevant, we have to change along with it. So, this is not the end, it's a new beginning. We will just have a new format. We sincerely hope you will make this huge change with us. Please be patient with us as we do our best to serve you, our public, as we always have," she said in the post.

For a print subscription refund request, email the name on the subscription and mailing address to editor@easttexasbanner.com.

