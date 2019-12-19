PORT NECHES, Texas — The phrase, "Mind the Gap," is a trending topic of conversation in Port Neches.

Port Neches resident, Brandon Emmons, said the gap debate has been around for years.

Basically it means people in line at Dairy Queen, located in the Market Basket parking lot in Port Neches, need to make sure they are not blocking the path for those enter and leaving the parking lot to Llano Street.

"You can't park in the middle of the street; you have to maintain the gap," said Brandon Emmons, Port Neches resident.

Emmons said he started a Facebook page as a joke in wake of the TPC explosions, to lighten the mood in Port Neches.

"Now we are letting everybody in town know about it. I don't know, it's kind of like a fun thing," said Emmons

Emmons is a co-creator of the page. He said people have been posting meme's and pictures people minding the gap and those who are not.

MORE | Mind the gap Facebook page

"Me and my friend Darren started a page and it kind of just went hay wire last day or so," said Emmons.

Port Neches police chief Paul Lemoine said even though people are blocking a pathway, it is not breaking the law.

Kelsey Johnson

"It's actually in a private parking lot. They aren't violating any particular state law of city ordinance. It's all about common courtesy," said Chief Lemoine

Chief Lemoine said those who are in line at DQ may want to make sure they leave a gap for drivers to pass so they do not end up on social media.

RELATED: 'Covfefe Cafe' brewing up conversation on social media over Port Neches business' name

RELATED: 'Swarming us like flies,' Popeyes chicken sandwich returns, Beaumont locations see busy Sunday

"They are going to get chastised immensely on these neighborhood watch pages. Someone may take a picture of their car and poke fun at them," Chief Lemoine.

Emmons plans to create t-shirts and hats.

The money he makes from selling the gear will go back to the community and help those in need.

"If you don't live in Port Neches, you are probably watching me thinking this guy is a fool, but if you do live in Port Neches or you have been in Port Neches then you understand it's kind of an inside thing and we are going to try and use it as a positive thing," said Emmons.

The Port Neches DQ Gap The Port Neches DQ Gap, Port Neches, Texas. 479 likes · 624 talking about this. Maintaining the DQ gap is, going to DQ and seeing the line and thinking it's not bad, and totally ignoring the vehicles...

More on 12News...

Police investigating after bank robbery in Vidor, photo of suspect released

Rose City man charged with 20 counts of animal cruelty after dogs found in suspected puppy mill

Orange County postpones vote on potential tax abatement agreement with Chevron Phillips

Beaumont firefighters raise nearly $5,000 for Gift of Life

Liberty County Jail inmate found unresponsive in cell, autopsy shows death resulted from heart attack